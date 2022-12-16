English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE: Nilesh Shah On Money, Markets & Budget
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Investor Cat Rock reduces stake in Just Eat Takeaway

    The filing on Dec. 15 showed the stake standing at 4.93% with 10.65 million shares as of Dec. 12. Refinitiv data showed the investor had previously held around 14.79 million shares, or 6.85%.

    Reuters
    December 16, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST

    U.S. investor Cat Rock, previously the second-largest shareholder in meal delivery firm Just Eat Takeaway.com, has sold part of its stake, according to an SEC filing.

    The filing on Dec. 15 showed the stake standing at 4.93% with 10.65 million shares as of Dec. 12. Refinitiv data showed the investor had previously held around 14.79 million shares, or 6.85%.

    The largest shareholders in Just Eat are now founder Jitse Groen with 7.1%, Baupost Group with 6.5%, Caledonia Investments with 6.15%, and UBS Asset Management with 5.85%.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Cat Rock #investor #Just-Eat #World News
    first published: Dec 16, 2022 01:21 pm