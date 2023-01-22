 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Investigators Seize More Classified Documents From Biden’s Home

New York Times
Jan 22, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST

The remarkable search of a sitting president’s home by federal agents — at the invitation of Biden’s lawyers — dramatically escalated the legal and political situation for the president, the latest in a series of discoveries that has already triggered a special counsel investigation.

Investigators for the Justice Department on Friday seized more than a half-dozen documents, some of them classified, at President Joe Biden’s residence in Wilmington, Delaware, after conducting a 13-hour search of the home, the president’s personal lawyer said Saturday evening.

During Friday’s search, six more items with classified markings — including some documents from his time as a senator and others from his time as vice president — were taken by investigators, along with surrounding materials, according to the statement from Bob Bauer, Biden’s attorney.

Bauer did not indicate what had triggered the search, saying only that the president’s lawyers had offered to provide access for a search “in the interest of moving the process forward as expeditiously as possible.” Justice Department investigators coordinated the search with Biden’s lawyers in advance, Bauer said, and the president’s personal and White House lawyers were present at the time.

“The FBI on Friday executed a planned, consensual search of the president’s residence in Wilmington,” said Joseph D. Fitzpatrick, an assistant U.S. attorney in Illinois who is serving as a spokesperson for the special counsel investigating the Biden documents case.

The search agreement with Biden’s legal team was negotiated by John R. Lausch, a federal prosecutor tapped to head the initial inquiry last year. His replacement, Robert K. Hur, who was appointed to serve as the permanent special counsel in the case earlier this month, is expected to take over “shortly,” Fitzpatrick said.