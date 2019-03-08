International Women's Day: Google celebrates with Doodle quoting 13 successful women

To mark International Women's Day, Google has made a Doodle which displays a collection of quotes from 13 inspirational women around the world.

The artwork contains the word "woman" written in 11 languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Arabic, French, Russian, Japanese, German, Italian and Spanish.

Clicking on the doodle starts slides of 13 quotes, starting with Mae Jemison, an American astronaut and physicist.

"Never be limited by other people's limited imaginations," said Jemison.

Two Indian women feature on the list - diplomat Beno Zephine and boxer MC Mary Kom.

"We are too precious to let disappointments enter our minds," Zephine said.

"Do not say you are weak because you are a woman," Mary Kom said.

Other women on the list include British-Iraqi artist Zaha Hadid, Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, Japanese multimedia artist Yoko Ono and British writer Millicent Fawcett.

The slideshow ends with a strong quote from Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. "I matter. I matter equally. Not 'If only', not 'as long as'. I matter. Full stop."