you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2020 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

International Women’s Day: A look at the world's top-10 self-made women billionaires

World’s 10 self-made richest women and their net worth ranked by Forbes in their list of World’s Billionaires

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ahead of the International Women’s Day, we present to you the world’s ten self-made, richest women and their net worth, ranked by Forbes in their list of World’s Billionaires.
Ahead of the International Women's Day, we present to you the world's ten self-made, richest women and their net worth, ranked by Forbes in their list of World's Billionaires.

No 10| Kwong Siu-hing | Company: Sun Hung Kai Properties | Net worth: $13.2 billion (Image: Forbes and Reuters)
No 10| Kwong Siu-hing | Company: Sun Hung Kai Properties | Net worth: $13.2 billion (Image: Forbes and Reuters)

No 9| Gina Rinehart | Company: Hancock Prospecting | Net worth: $14.7 billion (Image: Reuters)
No 9| Gina Rinehart | Company: Hancock Prospecting | Net worth: $14.7 billion (Image: Reuters)

No 8| Iris Fontbona & family | Company: Antofagasta Plc | Net worth: $13.2 billion (Image: Forbes and Reuters)
No 8| Iris Fontbona & family | Company: Antofagasta Plc | Net worth: $13.2 billion (Image: Forbes and Reuters)

No 7| Abigail Johnson | Company: Fidelity Investments | Net worth: $15.7 billion (Image: Reuters)
No 7| Abigail Johnson | Company: Fidelity Investments | Net worth: $15.7 billion (Image: Reuters)

No 6| Laurene Powell Jobs & family | Company: Emerson Collective | Net worth: $22.3 billion (Image: Reuters)
No 6| Laurene Powell Jobs & family | Company: Emerson Collective | Net worth: $22.3 billion (Image: Reuters)

No 5| Susanne Klatten | Company: BMW | Net worth: $19.9 billion (Image: Forbes and Reuters)
No 5| Susanne Klatten | Company: BMW | Net worth: $19.9 billion (Image: Forbes and Reuters)

No 4| Yang Huiyan & family | Company: Country Garden Holdings | Net worth: $24.7 billion (Image: Forbes and Reuters)
No 4| Yang Huiyan & family | Company: Country Garden Holdings | Net worth: $24.7 billion (Image: Forbes and Reuters)

No 3| Jacqueline Mars | Company: Mars | Net worth: $29.9 billion (Image: Reuters)
No 3| Jacqueline Mars | Company: Mars | Net worth: $29.9 billion (Image: Reuters)

No 2| Alice Walton | Company: Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art | Net Worth: $49.8 billion (Image: Reuters)
No 2| Alice Walton | Company: Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art | Net Worth: $49.8 billion (Image: Reuters)

No 1| Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family | Company: L'Oreal | Net Worth: $52.5 billion (Image: Reuters)
No 1| Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family | Company: L'Oreal | Net Worth: $52.5 billion (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Mar 7, 2020 12:29 pm

tags #ccurrent affairs #International Women's Day #Slideshow #World News

