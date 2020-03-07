International Women’s Day: A look at the world's top-10 self-made women billionaires

World’s 10 self-made richest women and their net worth ranked by Forbes in their list of World’s Billionaires Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Ahead of the International Women’s Day, we present to you the world’s ten self-made, richest women and their net worth, ranked by Forbes in their list of World’s Billionaires. 2/11 No 10| Kwong Siu-hing | Company: Sun Hung Kai Properties | Net worth: $13.2 billion (Image: Forbes and Reuters) 3/11 No 9| Gina Rinehart | Company: Hancock Prospecting | Net worth: $14.7 billion (Image: Reuters) 4/11 No 8| Iris Fontbona & family | Company: Antofagasta Plc | Net worth: $13.2 billion (Image: Forbes and Reuters) 5/11 No 7| Abigail Johnson | Company: Fidelity Investments | Net worth: $15.7 billion (Image: Reuters) 6/11 No 6| Laurene Powell Jobs & family | Company: Emerson Collective | Net worth: $22.3 billion (Image: Reuters) 7/11 No 5| Susanne Klatten | Company: BMW | Net worth: $19.9 billion (Image: Forbes and Reuters) 8/11 No 4| Yang Huiyan & family | Company: Country Garden Holdings | Net worth: $24.7 billion (Image: Forbes and Reuters) 9/11 No 3| Jacqueline Mars | Company: Mars | Net worth: $29.9 billion (Image: Reuters) 10/11 No 2| Alice Walton | Company: Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art | Net Worth: $49.8 billion (Image: Reuters) 11/11 No 1| Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family | Company: L'Oreal | Net Worth: $52.5 billion (Image: Reuters) First Published on Mar 7, 2020 12:29 pm