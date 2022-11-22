 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorldInternational Results

Zoom cuts annual revenue forecast on slow online business

Reuters
Nov 22, 2022 / 06:25 AM IST

Zoom chief financial officer Kelly Steckelberg said during a post-earnings call that the company's online business would decline nearly 8% during the year.

Zoom became a household name and an investor favorite as the pandemic clamped down on activity and businesses and schools adopted its services to hold virtual classes and office meetings. (Image: Reuters)

Zoom Video Communications Inc on Monday lowered its annual revenue forecast, as the video-conferencing platform expects a hit from declining online business.

Zoom chief financial officer Kelly Steckelberg said during a post-earnings call that the company's online business would decline nearly 8% during the year.

After recording blistering growth during the pandemic, Zoom, which competes with WeChat Work, Microsoft Teams, Cisco WebEx and Slack, is facing a slowdown as red-hot inflation is dampening the spending power of customers.

The easing of pandemic-related restrictions across the world is also weighing on its business as people started spending less time online.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company, which fell nearly 56% this year, were down 5% in trading after the bell.

Zoom now expects annual revenue to be between $4.37 billion and $4.38 billion, compared with an earlier outlook of $4.39 billion and $4.40 billion.