you are here: HomeNewsWorldInternational Results
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 09:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Walmart reports second quarter loss, but higher sales

The world's biggest retailer scored its most robust jump in more than 10 years in the US comparable store sales, sending shares sharply higher.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Walmart reported much higher second-quarter sales and robust growth in its e-commerce businesses today, even as it reported a loss on one-time costs associated with selling a Walmart Brazil stake.

The world's biggest retailer scored its most robust jump in more than 10 years in US comparable store sales, sending shares sharply higher.

But it reported an $861 million loss following pre-tax costs of $4.8 billion on the Brazil sales.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 08:55 pm

tags #International Results #Walmart #World News

