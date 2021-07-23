MARKET NEWS

Vodafone posts 3.3% rise in first-quarter revenue as Europe returns to growth

It said it had returned to service revenue growth in Europeas well as Africa, with demand seen in both consumer and business.

Reuters
July 23, 2021 / 12:09 PM IST
Mobile operator Vodafone reported a better-than-expected 3.3% rise in first-quarter service revenue on Friday, including a one-off gain of around 1.0% point following COVID-19 disruption last year.

Analysts on average expected a rise of 1.4%.
Tags: #Europe #International Results #revenue #Vodafone
first published: Jul 23, 2021 12:10 pm

