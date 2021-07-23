Vodafone posts 3.3% rise in first-quarter revenue as Europe returns to growth
It said it had returned to service revenue growth in Europeas well as Africa, with demand seen in both consumer and business.
Mobile operator Vodafone reported a better-than-expected 3.3% rise in first-quarter service revenue on Friday, including a one-off gain of around 1.0% point following COVID-19 disruption last year.
Analysts on average expected a rise of 1.4%.