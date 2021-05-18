MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsWorldInternational Results

Vodafone misses market expectations with 1.2% drop in earnings

The company posted adjusted EBITDA (earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and amortization) of 14.4 billion euros on revenue of 43.8 billion euros, down 2.6%, for the year.

Reuters
May 18, 2021 / 12:05 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Mobile operator Vodafone reported a 1.2% drop in full-year adjusted earnings, coming in at the bottom of its guidance and missing market expectations, but forecast growth this year.

The company posted adjusted EBITDA (earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and amortization) of 14.4 billion euros on revenue of 43.8 billion euros, down 2.6%, for the year.

Chief Executive Nick Read said Vodafone exited the year with accelerating service revenue growth across its business, with a particularly good performance in its largest market, Germany.

"The increased demand for our services supports our ambition to grow revenues and cash flow over the medium-term," he said. Read has focused Vodafone on markets in Europe and Africa and has spun off its mobile towers infrastructure into a separate business that it listed in Frankfurt in March.

He said the next phase of his strategy would focus on driving shareholder returns through deleveraging, improving the return on capital, and committing to its dividend. The company said it expected EBITDA for the current year to rise to 15.0 - 15.4 billion euros, with adjusted free cash flow of at least 5.2 billion euros.
Reuters
TAGS: #earnings #International Results #Vodafone
first published: May 18, 2021 11:55 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.