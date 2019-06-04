US recession risk: Position for defensives, select cyclicals and policy beneficiaries

Highlights :

- Ratcheting up of tariff war raises recession risk

- Sharp decline in 10-year yields and yield curve inversion point to a slippery ground

- During the financial crisis, EM indices diverged from S&P 500 prior to US recession

Weak domestic macro adds to risk; accommodative interest rate cycle positive

Exposure to staples, select global cyclicals and domestic infra may help in the near term

A month ago, global event risks appeared to be on the mend. Improving Chinese macro data and hopes of a Brexit resolution explained the optimism. Even, observations from the Federal Reserve echoed the same.

However, the US-China trade logjam weighed heavily on the fragile recovery, given the ratcheting up of the tariff war. The US treasury 10-year yield declined 40 bps over the last one month and 110 bps from its November 2018 highs to the levels that are below the readings when US President Donald Trump got elected.

Global banks such as Morgan Stanley have raised the possibility for a US recession in as soon as nine months. Concerns are not unwarranted and we have got an inkling of that in H2 FY19 when there were a series of growth forecast downgrades by WTO and IMF against the background of the Sino-US trade dispute and economic data deteriorated in China and the Euro zone.

Growth concerns have also shown up on a key indicator for recession - yield curve inversion - for some pairs, including 10-year/3-month. Historically, yield curve inversion heralds a recession in 10-24 months. As this possibility remains real, we look at the equity market behaviour around the same.

Equity performance prior to recession

A look at S&P 500’s performance around a US recession reveals that results are varied. Usually, prior to recession, stocks move into a phase of overheating or irrational exuberance -- as coined by former Fed chief Alan Greenspan -- where equities are ahead of fundamentals.

Table: S&P 500 performance around US recession period

Source: fred.stlouisfed.org, NBER, Moneycontrol Research

Emerging markets may decouple initially

As for a US origin recession, emerging markets might be relatively immune to any US growth slowdown initially. Financial crisis of 2007-08 was one such example. In the run-up to the previous recession, Indian leading indices outperformed S&P 500 by a mile or so. Strong domestic demand and the growing intra-Asia trade dependence offered solid support.

Chart: S&P 500 vs Nifty & Nifty midcap decoupling

Source: fred.stlouisfed.org, Ace equity, Moneycontrol Research

In fact, prior to the last US recession, there was a striking divergence between the performance of exporters (IT and pharma) and domestic-oriented sectors (FMCG, auto and banks). Midcap and small cap indices, which have a higher exposure to the domestic economy, doubled during nine months before the recession.

Table: Nifty indices' performance around US recession

Source: fred.stlouisfed.org, Ace equity, Moneycontrol Research

Difficult terrain ahead

Unlike 2007-08, the domestic macro situation is not sanguine now. Latest GDP print of 5.8 percent growth – the slowest in the last 20 quarters – provides a weak backdrop. Consumption basket is weak across the breadth -- durables to staples. Further, while rural distress is one of the key areas of concern, the GST collection below expectations narrows the scope of a fiscal splurge. So, a typical playbook of earlier days may not necessarily repeat itself.

Having said that, factors that come to India’s rescue are lower commodity prices, subdued inflation and accommodative central banks. In fact, the CME Fedwatch tool assigns 34 percent probability to three rate cuts of 25 bps each by the Federal Reserve by the year-end. St Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard has recently suggested that a rate cut may be warranted, given higher global trade tensions and subdued inflation.

Similarly, Indian 10-year yield has also contracted by more than 40 bps over the last one month, pointing to expectations of more than one rate cut of 25 bps in coming days. The RBI policy decision is slated for June 6. Yield differentials are broadly at the same spread.

Chart: India 10-year vs US 10-year yield differentials

Source: Investing.com, Moneycontrol Research

Sectors to watch

Sectors where investors can increase allocation are defensives such as consumer staples that tend to outperform during weak global macroeconomic phases. Second, sectors or companies from global cyclicals (pharma APIs and chemicals) which have the resources to take advantage of the US-China trade could be interesting. Here, a policy push for job creation and Make in India campaign can be expected.

Pls read: Tariff Play | Trade war cloud darkens, but India sees a silver lining

Third, sectors which are witnessing green shoots or are expected to get more policy attention need to be watched – infrastructure, cement and housing.

Chart: Nifty vs Nifty FMCG

Source: Ace equity, Moneycontrol Research

Follow @anubhavsays