 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorldInternational Results

Tiger Global posts 7.3% Q1 gain after losses in 2022

Bloomberg
Apr 06, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

The fund advanced 5.2% in March for its third straight positive month this year, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Tiger Global posts 7.3% Q1 gain after losses in 2022

Tiger Global Management’s hedge fund gained 7.3% in the first quarter as a rally in technology shares helped the firm begin to dig out from last year’s record losses.

The fund advanced 5.2% in March for its third straight positive month this year, according to a person familiar with the matter. Four of the firm’s biggest stock holdings at the end of December jumped at least 20% during the first three months, led by a 76% surge for Meta Platforms Inc. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 17%.

A spokesperson for New York-based Tiger Global declined to comment.

Chase Coleman’s firm is seeking to rebound from a down year in 2021 and another in 2022, when the hedge fund tumbled 56% and the long-only fund plunged 67%. To recoup client money lost over that span, the funds would need to gain at least 144% and 216%, respectively.