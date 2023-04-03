 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorldInternational Results

Tesla posts record quarterly deliveries after price cuts, up 4% from Q4

Reuters
Apr 03, 2023 / 06:14 AM IST

Tesla delivered 422,875 vehicles for the first three months of this year, up 4% from the previous quarter.

Tesla misses delivery estimates for first quarter

Tesla Inc on Sunday posted record quarterly vehicle deliveries, but quarter-on-quarter sales growth was modest despite price cuts as rising competition and a bleak economic outlook weighed.

Tesla delivered 422,875 vehicles for the first three months of this year, up 4% from the previous quarter. This was 36% higher than a year ago. In January, Chief Executive Elon Musk said Tesla could achieve 2 million vehicle deliveries this year, up 52% from last year.

Investors have been watching Musk's gamble that cutting prices would stimulate sales, although they worry about eroding margins.

In January, Tesla slashed prices globally by as much as 20%, unleashing a price war after missing Wall Street delivery estimates for 2022. The basic Model Y that used to sell for $65,990 now costs $54,990.