Samsung to cut chip production after 14-year low profit

Reuters
Apr 07, 2023 / 06:06 AM IST

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it would make a "meaningful" cut to chip production after flagging a worse-than-expected 96% plunge in quarterly operating profit, as a sharp downturn in the global semiconductor market worsens.

Shares in the world's largest memory chip and TV maker rose 3% in early trading, while rival SK Hynix Inc's shares surged 5% as investors welcomed plans to cut production to help preserve pricing power.

Samsung estimated its operating profit fell to 600 billion won ($455.5 million) in January-March, from 14.12 trillion won a year earlier, in a short preliminary earnings statement. It was the lowest profit for any quarter in 14 years.

"Memory demand dropped sharply... due to the macroeconomic situation and slowing customer purchasing sentiment, as many customers continue to adjust their inventories for financial purposes," the company said in a statement.