    Samsung flags further chip slowdown in H1 after booking 8-year-low profit

    Sluggish demand and inventory adjustment will continue to impact the chip business in the first quarter, Samsung said in a statement, adding it expects "smartphone demand to decline year-on-year due to the economic slowdown in major regions".

    Reuters
    January 31, 2023 / 06:43 AM IST

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Tuesday reported its lowest quarterly profit in eight years and said persistent macroeconomic uncertainty will make for a tough first half year, though demand is likely to start recovering in the second half.

    The world's biggest maker of memory chips and smartphones reported a 69% plunge in fourth-quarter profit, as consumer demand for electronic devices dropped while clients spent less in a weak economy, dragging down memory chip prices.

    At 4.3 trillion won ($3.49 billion), October-December operating profit was Samsung's lowest quarterly profit since 2014. Revenue fell 8% to 70.5 trillion won.