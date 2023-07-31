English
    Panasonic Q1 profit rises 42%, in line with market expectations

    Operating profit for the three months to end-June compared with an average estimate of 91.18 billion yen in a poll of 11 analysts by Refinitiv and a 63.7 billion yen operating profit in the same period a year earlier.

    July 31, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST
    Japan's Panasonic Holdings on Monday posted a 42% rise in first-quarter profit to 90.37 billion yen ($636 million), largely matching analysts' estimates.

    Tags: #International Results #Panasonic
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 12:45 pm

