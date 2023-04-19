Streaming giant Netflix offered a lighter-than-expected growth forecast on April 18 despite beating Wall Street earnings estimates for the first quarter, highlighting the challenges facing the streaming service.

The company said it shifted a wider launch of its efforts to crack down on unsanctioned password sharing to the second quarter to make improvements, delaying some financial benefits, but was pleased with the results so far.

With signs of market saturation, the streaming video pioneer is looking for new ways to make money, including a password crackdown and an ad-funded service.

Refinitiv analysts' average estimates for revenue and earnings for the first quarter were roughly in line. Revenue of $8.162 billion resulted in earnings per share of $2.88.

As a result of the report, Netflix shares fell as much as 11 percent in after-hours trade but recovered to gain 1.4 percent. As of March 31, Netflix added 1.75 million streaming subscribers, falling short of analyst expectations of 2.06 million.

Buy EURINR; target of : 90.30 : ICICI Direct PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore described the results of the first quarter as mixed. "Netflix is a mature business reinforcing less reliance on subscriber growth. However, this metric still moves the needle for key stakeholders," he said. The company began rolling out its solution for password-sharing — offering a "paid sharing" option — in 12 countries in February but is delaying expansion. "We believe it will result in a better outcome for our members and our business," the company said. Netflix also said it was "on track to meet our full-year 2023 financial objectives". Netflix says it will clamp down on password sharing in the United States during the current quarter. In April through June, the company forecasts $8.242 billion in revenue and $2.86 in diluted earnings per share. According to Wall Street analysts, revenue would be $8.476 billion and diluted earnings per share would be $3.05. Streaming industry growth has slowed as competition increases as Netflix serves as a bellwether. After losing 200,000 subscribers in 2022, Netflix's stock tumbled and Wall Street's expectations for the sector were reset. In 2022, Netflix added nearly 9 million subscribers, half as many as in the previous year, with most of that growth coming from Asia, according to research firm MoffettNathanson. According to Netflix, the company's growth in Asia and Latin America has impacted its average revenue per user, forcing it to change its business model. During the fourth quarter, the company launched a lower-priced service with ads in 12 countries. Hodulik wrote that Netflix's nascent advertising business could be boosted by the crackdown on password sharing since it would drive users to Netflix's cheaper offerings. (With Input from Reuters)

