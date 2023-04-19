 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Netflix records mixed earnings as password crackdown set to expand

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 08:23 AM IST

Streaming giant Netflix offered a lighter-than-expected growth forecast on April 18 despite beating Wall Street earnings estimates for the first quarter,  highlighting the challenges facing the streaming service.

The company said it shifted a wider launch of its efforts to crack down on unsanctioned password sharing to the second quarter to make improvements, delaying some financial benefits, but was pleased with the results so far.

With signs of market saturation, the streaming video pioneer is looking for new ways to make money, including a password crackdown and an ad-funded service.

Refinitiv analysts' average estimates for revenue and earnings for the first quarter were roughly in line. Revenue of $8.162 billion resulted in earnings per share of $2.88.