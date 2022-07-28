English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsWorldInternational Results

    Nestle raises organic growth outlook, trims margin guidance

    Consumer goods firms are facing sky-rocketing input costs for raw materials, energy and transportation, and while many consumers so far seem to accept the ensuing price increases, delays in implementing them are squeezing companies' margins.

    Reuters
    July 28, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Nestle on Thursday raised its full-year sales growth forecast to 7-8% and just slightly lowered its margin guidance after cost inflation hurt less than expected and price increases boosted organic sales growth in the first half of 2022.

    Consumer goods firms are facing sky-rocketing input costs for raw materials, energy and transportation, and while many consumers so far seem to accept the ensuing price increases, delays in implementing them are squeezing companies' margins.

    Peers Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever and Danone raised their full-year revenue forecasts this week after steep price hikes helped them beat second-quarter sales expectations.

    At Nestle, the world's biggest food group, net profit hit by one-off items including higher impairments and taxes fell 11.7% to 5.2 billion Swiss francs ($5.42 billion), the maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Maggi soups said in a statement, missing an average 5.815 billion Swiss francs in a company-compiled consensus https://www.nestle.com/investors/analysts-consensus.

    The underlying trading operating profit margin declined to 16.9% in the first half of 2022, from 17.4% in the year-ago period, slightly higher than the expected 16.7%.

    Close

    Related stories

    In the second quarter, underlying or 'organic' sales growth accelerated to 8.7%, from 7.6% in the first three months of the year, thanks notably to price increases of 7.7%, Nestle said.

    First-half organic growth reached 8.1%, beating a forecast for 7.4% in the poll.

    The company based in Vevey on Lake Geneva said it now expects organic sales growth of 7-8%, versus around 5% previously, and an underlying trading operating profit margin of around 17.0%, versus previous guidance for a margin between 17.0% and 17.5% this year.
    Reuters
    Tags: #International Results #Nestle #Outlook
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 11:19 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.