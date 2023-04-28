 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Intel says margins will recover in second half of 2023, shares rise

Reuters
Apr 28, 2023 / 06:56 AM IST

The PC and data center chipmaker estimated second-quarter earnings below Wall Street forecasts despite its greater sales optimism, a sign that the company is still struggling to make money despite early signs of a recovery in global chip demand.

Executives at chipmaker Intel Corp on Thursday told investors that slumping gross margins will improve in the second half of the year, sending its shares higher despite a near-term profit forecast that missed Wall Street estimates.

But Intel shares rose 5.6% in extended trading after the executives on a conference call estimated that adjusted gross margins will climb above 40% in the second half after hitting historic lows in the first half of the year.A fall of about 30% in first-quarter global PC shipments has made some chip industry experts hopeful that an inventory build-up has cleared out, paving the way for fresh orders.

Intel has also ramped up shipping of its most powerful data center chip Sapphire Rapids, which had been delayed for over a year.