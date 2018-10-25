App
International Results
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 10:58 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Hyundai Motor Q3 net profit dives 68% on US recall costs

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Hyundai Motor posted a 68 percent plunge in quarterly net profit, missing an analyst consensus by a large margin, as US recall costs weighed.

Third-quarter net profit came in at 269 billion won ($236.14 million), compared with 852 billion won booked in the same period a year earlier.

That missed a SmartEstimate of 831 billion won, according to Refinitiv data.

Operating profit slumped 76 percent to 289 billion won in the quarter while sales rose 1 percent to 24.43 trillion won.
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 10:52 am

