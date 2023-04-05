 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorldInternational Results

Foxconn Q1 sales edge up, but Q2 outlook poor

Reuters
Apr 05, 2023 / 02:13 PM IST

Revenue last month reached the third highest on record for March at T$400.3 billion ($13.14 billion), though that represented a 21.1% year-on-year fall, the company said in a statement.

Foxconn Q1 sales edge up, but Q2 outlook poor

Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker and major iPhone assembler for Apple Inc, said on Wednesday that revenue in the first quarter rose 3.9% year-on-year, but that sales for the current quarter would be down.

Revenue last month reached the third highest on record for March at T$400.3 billion ($13.14 billion), though that represented a 21.1% year-on-year fall, the company said in a statement.

The rise in sales for the first three months of the year, to T$1.42 billion, was a fresh record high for the same period, and in line with previous guidance, Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, said.

For smart consumer electronics products, which includes smartphones, revenue in March declined due to new product launches in the same period last year.