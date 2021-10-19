MARKET NEWS

Ericsson profit beats expectations on 5G demand despite China setback

The company's quarterly adjusted operating earnings rose to 8.8 billion crowns from 8.6 billion a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 7.85 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Reuters
October 19, 2021 / 10:54 AM IST
Sweden’s Ericsson on Tuesday reported third-quarter core earnings above market estimates, as strong sales of 5G equipment in most of the world offset a loss of market share in mainland China.

The company’s quarterly adjusted operating earnings rose to 8.8 billion crowns from 8.6 billion a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 7.85 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates.
Tags: #5G #China #Ericsson #International Results #World News
first published: Oct 19, 2021 10:55 am

