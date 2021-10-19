Ericsson profit beats expectations on 5G demand despite China setback

Ericsson said the settlement would impact operating profit (EBIT) by 80 million euros and cashflow by 26 million euros in the second quarter.

Sweden’s Ericsson on Tuesday reported third-quarter core earnings above market estimates, as strong sales of 5G equipment in most of the world offset a loss of market share in mainland China.

The company’s quarterly adjusted operating earnings rose to 8.8 billion crowns from 8.6 billion a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 7.85 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates.