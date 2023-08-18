English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorldInternational Results

    Elon Musk's SpaceX turns profit in first quarter as revenue soars

    The company generated $55 million in profit on $1.5 billion in revenue during the January-to-March period, according to the report.

    Reuters
    August 18, 2023 / 08:06 AM IST
    Elon Musk's SpaceX turns profit in first quarter as revenue soars

    Elon Musk's SpaceX turns profit in first quarter as revenue soars

    Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's surging revenue helped it turn a small profit in the first quarter of 2023 after two annual losses, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing documents.

    The company generated $55 million in profit on $1.5 billion in revenue during the January-to-March period, according to the report.

    SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    The space company, which was founded more than two decades ago, was valued at roughly $150 billion at a recent employee stock sale, putting its valuation on par with that of Intel (INTC.O) or Walt Disney (DIS.N), the Journal reported.

    In 2022, revenue doubled to $4.6 billion, helping the company reduce its loss last year to $559 million from $968 million, the WSJ reported.

    The company reported about $5.2 billion in total expenses for 2022, up from $3.3 billion the year earlier, according to the report.

    SpaceX's first-quarter results are preliminary, while annual results are final, the WSJ reported, citing the documents.

    Reuters
    Tags: #International Results
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 08:06 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!