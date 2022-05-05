Cognizant reports highest-ever increase in quarterly revenue

Nasdaq-listed Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp’s March quarter net profit rose 11.5% year-on-year to $563 million, on the back of an 11% increase in revenue in constant currency to $4.8 billion - its highest-ever quarterly revenue and fourth consecutive quarter of revenue growth. The company follows a January to December accounting year.

In comparison, for the March quarter, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s (TCS) dollar revenue grew 14.3% in constant currency from a year earlier to $6.7 billion, while that of Infosys Ltd grew 20.6% to $4.3 billion.

Teaneck, New Jersey-based Cognizant revised its full year 2022 revenue growth guidance to 9-11% in constant currency at $19.8-20.2 billion which includes an improved organic revenue growth outlook and a lower inorganic contribution, reflecting a disciplined acquisition strategy, the company said. Last quarter, it had projected 8.5-11.5% revenue growth for 2022 to $20.0-20.5 billion, its highest-ever annual revenue outlook.

The company’s digital revenue grew 20% annually and contributed 50% to total revenues for the March quarter, representing continued demand environment as digital technologies become increasingly mainstream. It continues to focus on its “digital battleground" areas of digital engineering, artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics, cloud, and internet of things (IoT).





