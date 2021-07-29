MARKET NEWS

ArcelorMittal reports higher Q2 results, to start $2.2 billion share buyback program

The Luxembourg-based company said second-quarter core profit (EBITDA), the figure most watched by the market, was $5.1 billion, almost seven times higher than the year-ago figure of $0.7 bln and far higher than the average forecast in a company poll of $4.67 billion.

Reuters
July 29, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, reported on Thursday higher than expected second quarter earnings and said it would start a new $2.2 bln share buy-back program.

