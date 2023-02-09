 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ArcelorMittal Q4 net income declines 93% to $261 million

Feb 09, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST

In a statement, ArcelorMittal said it has "recorded a net income in 4Q 2022 of USD 261 million compared to...USD 4,045 million for 4Q 2021. Adjusted net income was USD 1,189 million compared to USD 3,827 million for 4Q 2021".

Global steel giant ArcelorMittal has posted a 93.54 per cent fall in its net income to USD 261 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31 on account of lower sales.

The Luxembourg-based company had posted a net income of USD 4,045 million in the year-ago period.

Its steel production fell to 13.2 MT from 16.5 MT a year ago.