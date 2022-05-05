English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsWorldInternational Results

    ArcelorMittal Q1 net income jumps over 80% to $4,125 million

    It had posted a net income of USD 2,285 million for the year-ago quarter, the company said in a statement.

    PTI
    May 05, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Source: Reuters

    Global steel giant ArcelorMittal on Thursday posted 80.52 per cent growth in net income at USD 4,125 million (about Rs 31,350 crore) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. It had posted a net income of USD 2,285 million for the year-ago quarter, the company said in a statement.

    "ArcelorMittal recorded net income for 1Q 2022 of USD 4,125 million as compared to...a net income of USD 2,285 million for 1Q 2021," the Luxembourg-based firm said. The world's largest integrated steel and mining company follows January-December fiscal year.

    "Our first quarter performance was overshadowed by the war in Ukraine. Our focus has been on providing support to our 26,000 colleagues and their communities at a time of tragedy and hardship," Aditya Mittal, ArcelorMittal Chief Executive Officer, said.

    Notwithstanding this backdrop, further aggravated by rising inflationary pressures across the world, ArcelorMittal produced a strong first quarter performance. This is testimony to the resilience of the company's business model, characterized by diversity of geography, product category and vertical integration, he said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #ArcelorMittal #International Results
    first published: May 5, 2022 12:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.