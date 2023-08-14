Apple supplier Foxconn's Q2 profit slips 1%, better than forecasts

Apple Inc supplier Foxconn reported on Monday a 1% drop in second-quarter net profit, as global economic woes hurt demand for smart consumer electronics.
The Taiwanese company, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said net profit for the April-June quarter slipped to T$33 billion from a revised T$33.29 billion in the same period the previous year.
It was better than an average forecast of T$25.57 billion profit from 13 analysts, according to Refinitiv.
