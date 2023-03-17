English
    International Criminal Court judges issue arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over war crimes in Ukraine

    The ICC issued the warrant for Putin's arrest on suspicion of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

    Reuters
    March 17, 2023 / 08:58 PM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin (File image: Reuters via Sputnik)

    The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

    Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations that its forces have committed atrocities during its one-year invasion of its neighbour.

    The ICC issued the warrant for Putin's arrest on suspicion of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

    Earlier this week Reuters reported that the court was expected to issue warrants, the first in its investigation into the Ukraine conflict.

    Separately the court issued warrants for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Russia's Commissioner for Children's Rights, on the same charges.

