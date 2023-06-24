English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    International alarm as Russian mercenary chief proclaims armed rebellion

    Russian media and military bloggers reported several purported helicopter attacks on advancing Wagner convoys.

    Associated Press
    June 24, 2023 / 11:13 PM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin (File image)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (File image)

    US President Joe Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday about the situation in Russia.

    According to a statement from the White House, the four leaders reaffirmed their support for Ukraine during the conversation. However, the White House said U.S. officials were wary of weighing in further on the situation and "wanted to avoid any comment that could be misconstrued to suggest the U.S. was taking a side in the apparently internal conflict.

    A popular Russian military blogger says the Wagner mercenaries shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter gunship in the Voronezh region on Saturday. Yevgeny Poddubny said both crewmembers were killed and posted pictures of the helicopter's charred debris.

    Russian media and military bloggers reported several purported helicopter attacks on advancing Wagner convoys.

    Another popular blogger, a former military pilot using the nickname Fighterbomber, said that Wagner forces shot two Mi-8 helicopters and Il-18 communications aircraft of the Russian air force earlier Saturday.

    The Russian military didn't comment on the claims, which couldn't be independently confirmed.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Associated Press
    Tags: #Armed rebellion #Moscow #Russia #Russian mercenary chief #Wagner
    first published: Jun 24, 2023 11:05 pm