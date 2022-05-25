Internal report blames UK govt leaders for 'Partygate' culture

The long-awaited report into lockdown-breaching United Kingdom government parties has been published and it states that a “culture” of rule-breaking in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office rests with the leaders at the top.

The comprehensive report into the COVID-19 lockdown-breaching parties in government offices was prepared by senior civil servant Sue Gray. The scandal concerns the hosting of more than a dozen gatherings in Johnson's No. 10 Downing St. residence and nearby buildings while stringent restrictions to contain the pandemic were in place.

The report published on May 25 stated that Britain's political leaders and top officials “must bear responsibility” for the culture that led to numerous lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street.

“Many of these events should not have been allowed to happen,” the report concluded, adding: “The senior leadership at the centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility for this culture.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details