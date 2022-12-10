 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Repainting gargoyles and taking a relook at Royal Doulton bath fixtures: Restoring a palace is not mere play

Ayesha Banerjee
Dec 10, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Kolkata-based architect Pooja Bihani talks about the joys and challenges of restoring the Belgadia Palace in Odisha’s Baripada.

One of two living rooms at Belgadia Palace, Odisha. The palace has 25 rooms with a dining room, museum, three kitchens, two libraries, a billiards room, two gardens, a temple and two offices. (Photo by Vivek Das)

Addicts of Downton Abbey and The Crown will agree that palaces and mansions are fascinating structures. Their portals open up like the pages of a history book, each brick a witness to kings and lords or rajahs and nawabs living their lives in grand style, pampered by servants and enjoying everything refined and beautiful – from fine tapestry to gold gilded ceilings to classical art and glittering chandeliers.

What does it mean then to restore such properties? To add value and years to the structures and also ensure that the past they are protecting is not erased?

The palace rooms (Photo by Vivek Das)

Such projects are “gifts for an architect”, though there are worries about how thoroughly one is able to research the construction plans of these grand structures, says Pooja Bihani, principal architect of Kolkata-based Spaces and Design. But hard work leads to very satisfying outcomes, she adds, referring to the restoration work she undertook in 2016-18 of the Belgadia Palace in the erstwhile princely state of Mayurbhanj in Odisha to transform it into a boutique hotel.

How it all began

It was Maharani Sumitra Devi Bhanj Deo, ruler of Mayurbhanj from 1796 to 1810, who ordered the construction work of the brick double-storey palace with its Doric-Corinthian columns in 1804.  One of the largest states of the Eastern States Agency (a group of princely estates in eastern India), Mayurbhanj is said to have been ruled by the Bhanjas for more than 1,000 years until its merger with the Indian Union in 1949.