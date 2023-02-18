 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Design trends 2023: How to zhuzh up those boring walls

Ayesha Banerjee
Feb 18, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST

Pick it, stick it and enjoy wallpaper art.

What do you do when you wake up to see flying saucers beaming up hapless humans in a forest or a classy female frog walking around with a parasol? It’s simple. You get out of bed, make a cup of tea and sip it while enjoying the whimsical design of the wallpaper you have chosen for your room.

Wallpaper also makes it to news headlines once in a while. Remember former UK PM Boris Johnson getting flak for a leaked expense list of his Downing Street apartment makeover that included ‘hand-crafted’ gold wallpaper costing £840 (Rs84,000 approximately) a roll?  And the outrage that followed chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s revelations after a visit to said flat to find the wallpaper starting to “peel off its own accord,” that had “actually been painted over by Liz Truss”?

Disaster for wallpaper PR, you might say, but in India demand is on an upward trajectory, say designers. Even though you might think paint and lipai-potai are the only solutions given the country’s extreme temperatures and humidity.

The beginnings