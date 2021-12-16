MARKET NEWS

Intel to invest $7 billion in Malaysia to build new plant



Reuters
December 16, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST
Intel Corp will invest 30 billion ringgit ($7.10 billion) in Malaysia over a decade to build new assembly and testing facilities, Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said on Thursday.

The new advanced packaging facility in Malaysia is expected to begin production in 2024, he said.
Reuters
Tags: #Intel #Malaysia #new plant #Pat Gelsinger #World News
first published: Dec 16, 2021 07:27 am

