    Intel to invest $1.2 billion in Costa Rica over next two years

    The announcement comes after the U.S. State Department said in July that it would partner with Costa Rica's government to support the Costa Rican semiconductor sector through the 2022 Chips and Science Act.

    Reuters
    August 31, 2023 / 06:45 AM IST
    Intel will invest $1.2 billion in Costa Rica over the next two years, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

    first published: Aug 31, 2023 06:45 am

