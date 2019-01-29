App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Intel to get state grant of around $1 billion for Israel expansion: Finance Minister

Moshe Kahlon said on January 28 he was informed by the chipmaker, already one of the biggest employers and exporters in Israel, where many of its new technologies are developed, would invest about 40 billion shekels ($11 billion) on a new factory.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Intel Corp will receive a grant of about a billion dollars from the Israeli government for its planned, record-setting investment to expand its operations in the country, Israel's finance minister said on January 29.

"The moment the company comes to Israel and invests $10 billion, and it receives a grant of 9 percent, that means 91 percent of it stays here," Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said in an interview on Army Radio.

"There are always such discounts, there are always incentives," he said.

Kahlon said on January 28 he was informed by the chipmaker, already one of the biggest employers and exporters in Israel, where many of its new technologies are developed, would invest about 40 billion shekels ($11 billion) on a new factory.

California-based Intel said it will submit a business plan "for continued investment in the company's Kiryat Gat manufacturing site," in central Israel, but said it was not disclosing details, including the schedule, costs and technologies.

($1 = 3.6745 shekels)
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 03:21 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Economy #world

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.