Intel cuts dividend to lowest since 2007 to save cash

Reuters
Feb 23, 2023 / 06:49 AM IST

Once a leading chipmaker, Intel is now racing to catch up with rivals such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd on manufacturing technology, while looking to grow its foundry business at the cost of lower margins.

Intel Corp. signage is displayed in front of the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California.

Intel Corp on Wednesday cut its dividend payout to its lowest in 16 years and decided to scale back big investments to save cash amid slowing demand for its chips used in personal computers and data centers.

Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said Intel would hold back on major investments to the tune of tens of billions of dollars on new manufacturing equipment and facilities as it grows its foundry business.

"As the macro conditions continued to deteriorate in Q4 our free cash flow fell below our guard bands and in this environment we just came to the conclusion that the highest dividend payer shouldn't also be the highest capital investor," he told analysts.