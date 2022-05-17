English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. About 921.2 million votes were cast in favor.

    Reuters
    May 17, 2022 / 06:31 AM IST
    A notice banning entry is seen at the entrance of the Intel office during a one-day nationwide Janata (civil) curfew imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Bangalore. (PC-AFP)

    A notice banning entry is seen at the entrance of the Intel office during a one-day nationwide Janata (civil) curfew imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Bangalore. (PC-AFP)

    Intel Corp shareholders rejected compensation packages for top executives, including a payout of as much as $178.6 million to Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. About 921.2 million votes were cast in favor.

    "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement.

    The company said it had taken specific steps to address investor questions, including linking pay to performance but added "there is clearly more work to do".

    Gelsinger earned more than 1,700 times the typical employee at the chip giant in 2021, according to a regulatory filing in March.

    Close
    Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #BSE shareholders #Intel #World News
    first published: May 17, 2022 06:31 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.