 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Intel says it’s on course to regain chip production leadership

Bloomberg
Dec 06, 2022 / 07:32 AM IST

“We’re completely on track,” Intel Vice President Ann Kelleher, the head of technology development, said Monday in a press briefing in San Francisco. “We do quarterly milestones, and according to those milestones we’re ahead or on track.”

Intel

Intel Corp. is hitting all the targets it has set on a path to regain leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, according to the executive responsible for the effort.

“We’re completely on track,” Intel Vice President Ann Kelleher, the head of technology development, said Monday in a press briefing in San Francisco. “We do quarterly milestones, and according to those milestones we’re ahead or on track.”

Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger has vowed to regain leadership in production technology, formerly one of the foundations of the company’s decades of dominance in the $580 billion industry. Kelleher’s team is trying to make up for the chipmaker’s delay in delivering a manufacturing technique that arrived five years later than originally promised. The group is accelerating the effort to introduce new processes at an unprecedented pace.

If Gelsinger’s plan succeeds, Intel stands to reverse market share losses to rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Nvidia Corp. Better production will also allow Intel to attract customers for the CEO’s attempt to take on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. in the growing business of contract manufacturing -- making semiconductors for other chip companies.

Kelleher said Intel is taking a far more pragmatic approach than in the past, building in contingency plans to make sure there are no more major delays. It’s also relying more on equipment vendors for help, rather than trying to do all of the work itself, she said.

“Intel in the past had high walls in terms of not sharing,” said Kelleher, who has been with the Santa Clara, California-based company for more than 30 years. “We don’t need to lead in everything.”