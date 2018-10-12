App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 02:21 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Intel reduces stake in ASML to below 3%

Intel and two other major semiconductor makers bought stakes in ASML in 2012, in part to help fund development of ASML's newest generation of lithography systems, which perform a critical step in the chipmaking process. The chipmakers have been gradually selling down their stakes in ASML since.

Intel has reduced its stake in supplier ASML Holding to just below 3 percent, according to an update from the registry of the Netherlands' Authority for Financial Markets (AFM) on Friday.

Intel and two other major semiconductor makers bought stakes in ASML in 2012, in part to help fund development of ASML's newest generation of lithography systems, which perform a critical step in the chipmaking process. The chipmakers have been gradually selling down their stakes in ASML since.

In December 2017, the AFM said Intel's stake had fallen below a 5 percent reporting threshold.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 01:50 pm

tags #ASML #Intel #World News

