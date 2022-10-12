English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs hit by PC slowdown

    The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some of Intel's divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could see cuts affecting about 20% of staff, according to the report.

    Reuters
    October 12, 2022 / 06:46 AM IST
    Intel

    Intel

    Chipmaker Intel Corp is planning a major reduction in headcount, likely numbering in the thousands, in the face of a slowdown in the personal computer market, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

    The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some of Intel's divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could see cuts affecting about 20% of staff, according to the report.

    The company had 113,700 employees as of July, Bloomberg News said.

    Intel declined to comment on the job cuts.

    The company in July slashed its annual sales and profit forecasts after missing estimates for second-quarter results.

    Close

    Decades-high inflation and the reopening of offices and schools have led people to spend less on PCs than they did during pandemic-related lockdowns.

    Chipmakers are also under pressure from COVID-19 curbs in key PC market China and the Ukraine conflict that have led to supply-chain snarls and also weighed on demand.

    Intel's Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger released a memo to company employees on Tuesday outlining plans to create an internal foundry model for external customers and the company's product lines.

    A foundry business builds chips that other companies design and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co is the top player in that space. Intel has mainly built chips it designed itself so far.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Intel #jobs #PC #World News
    first published: Oct 12, 2022 06:46 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.