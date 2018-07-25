Instagram Sports Rich List: Virat Kohli at 9th spot, Cristiano Ronaldo on top

The Instagram Rich List for sportspersons world over is out, and Indian skipper Virat Kohli with 23.2 million followers, has found a place in it.

Sitting tight on the ninth spot, the list keeps Cristiano Ronaldo right at the top spot – No. 1 with 136 million followers. This essentially means that brands will have to shell out almost $120,000 (approximately Rs 82 lakh) for a sponsored post in case of Kohli, and for Ronaldo a whopping $ 750,000 per post.

The list, shared by HopperHQ.com, an Instagram post scheduling tool, features big names from the sports world. Cristiano Ronaldo, the football star tops the list followed by fellow players Neymar (Brazil Player), Lionel Messi (Argentina), David Beckham (England), Gareth Bale (Wale), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) and Luis Suarez (Uruguay).

Kohli’s growing popularity in recent time in the social media space, can also be attributed to his marriage with actor Anushka Sharma, who herself enjoys a huge fan following online.

The eighth position is occupied by Conor McGregor, UFC fighter who last fought against Floyd Mayweather with a track record of 50-0. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors basketball star holds the 10th position on the list.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, is the only Indian athlete on the Instagram Sports Rich List, with a high brand value which is only growing with time.