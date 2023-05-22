Instagram back up after global outage affecting thousands of users

Instagram down for thousands of users

Meta Platform Inc's Instagram was back up for most users, the company said on Sunday, after a technical issue that disrupted services to thousands of people had been resolved.

"Earlier today, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing Instagram. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted," a Meta spokesperson told Reuters.

The company did not disclose the number of users affected by the disruption. Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 100,000 incidents in the United States, 24,000 in Canada and over 56,000 in Britain.

More than 180,000 users reported issues with accessing Instagram at the peak of the outage.

Instagram was down for some users on Sunday from around 5:45 p.m. EST (2145 GMT), according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. The number of outages eased to just over 7,000 reports as of 8:30 p.m. EST.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.