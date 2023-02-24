 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Inside New York City’s Nastiest (and Smallest) Newspaper War

New York Times
Feb 24, 2023 / 08:56 PM IST

They say that print is dead and local news is dying. But in the small patch of lower Manhattan that is Greenwich Village, there are four local newspapers vying for supremacy. Here, print is very much alive.

Representative image

They say that print is dead and local news is dying. But in the small patch of lower Manhattan that is Greenwich Village, there are four local newspapers vying for supremacy. Here, print is very much alive.

And local news is vicious.

This is the story of a crusty 95-year-old publisher, an ambitious caregiver, a breakaway staff, a Sept. 11 conspiracy theory, a liberal neighborhood and a group of committed writers who are willing to work for nothing.

“Are you ready for this?” asked George Capsis, who for the past 20 years has run the monthly WestView News out of his town house in the Village, which he now navigates using a walker. He leaned forward in his swivel chair, eyes flaring. “I’m going to tell you stories that you won’t believe,” he said. “Reporting how a newspaper got stolen — not so simple.”