you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 12:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

ING settles money laundering case with Dutch prosecutors for $900 million



Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Dutch prosecutors said on Tuesday they had settled a money laundering case with ING Group NV for 775 million euros ($900 million).

Prosecutors said they blamed the bank for violating the country's law on preventing money laundering and financing terrorism "structurally and for years" by not having stopped customers' accounts from being used for money laundering from 2010 and 2016.

Of the settlement, 675 million is intended as a fine and 100 million as disgorgement of ill-gotten gains, the country's financial prosecution office said in a statement.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 12:10 pm

tags #Business #Dutch #ING Group #World News

