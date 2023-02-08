English
    Inflation starting to slow but long, 'bumpy' road ahead: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

    He noted that the services sector has not shown much disinflation yet, apart from in the housing services segment.

    AFP
    February 08, 2023 / 12:49 AM IST
    Jerome Powell expects 2023 to be a year of "significant declines in inflation," but that the figure will only come down close to officials' two percent target next year. (Image: Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve)

    US inflation is starting to cool but the road ahead will likely be long and bumpy, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Tuesday, adding that stronger-than-expected economic data could bring more rate hikes.

    The US central bank has in recent months tempered its aggressive campaign to rein in surging inflation, opting for smaller increases to the benchmark lending rate after multiple steep hikes.

    Its decisions came as a disinflationary process takes place, mainly in the goods sector, but latest government data showed Friday that the jobs market remains hotter than policymakers like, adding stress to the inflation fight.

    "If the data were to continue to come in stronger than we expect, and we were to conclude that we needed to raise rates more... then we would certainly do that," said Powell at an event in Washington on Tuesday.