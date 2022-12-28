 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Infineon ready to spend billions on acquisitions: CEO Jochen Hanebeck

Reuters
Dec 28, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

The German chip maker is constantly "on the lookout" for suitable companies, Hanebeck told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview published on Wednesday. "I see it in the range of up to a few billion (euros)."

Infineon is ready to spend several billions of euros for the right target as it searches for acquisitions, Chief Executive Jochen Hanebeck said on Wednesday.

It was quite conceivable that start-ups that are not sufficiently well financed, for example, would want to join a corporation, Hanebeck said.

