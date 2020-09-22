Industry says $6 to $18 per dose is reasonable price for COVID-19 vaccine

A price between 5 and 15 euros a dose "is a reasonable price for a vaccine," Sue Middleton, President of the Executive Board, of Vaccines Europe told a hearing in the EU Parliament.
Reuters
A senior pharmaceutical industry official said on Tuesday that a price range between 5 and 15 euros ($6 to $18) per dose was reasonable for COVID-19 vaccines.
Vaccines Europe represents big pharmaceutical companies.
First Published on Sep 22, 2020 03:01 pm