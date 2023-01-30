Indonesian unit of JD.com to discontinue all services at end of March: JD.ID website
When asked about the closure, a spokesperson for JD.com said in a statement that the company will continue to serve global markets, including Southeast Asia, through its supply chain infrastructure.
Reuters
January 30, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST
JD.com Inc (Image Source: Reuters)
The Indonesian unit of e-commerce firm JD.com, JD.ID, will discontinue all services at the end of March, an announcement on its website showed on Monday.
