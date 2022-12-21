 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indonesia to announce ban on exports of a commodity, without saying which

Reuters
Dec 21, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

Indonesia will announce an export ban on a commodity later on Wednesday, President Joko Widodo said, without specifying which one, as he highlighted the success of his policy to stop nickel ore shipments to try to attract foreign investment.

Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, said more bans will also be announced on shipments of raw commodities in the coming years as part of moves to develop resource processing industries onshore.

Once the world's biggest exporter of nickel ore, Indonesia stopped exports in January 2020, a move that had enticed foreign investors, mostly from China, to build smelters in the resource-rich country.

"Previously we had stopped nickel. Today, later, we will announce (an export ban on) one more commodity," Jokowi told an economic forum.

"Stop. We cannot allow more exports of raw resources," he added.

Ministries overseeing mining and trade declined to share details on the plan to ban a commodity.