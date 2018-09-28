App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 06:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indonesia rocked by powerful quake, tsunami warning called off

The latest quake was a higher magnitude than those that killed hundreds on the island of Lombok earlier this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Indonesia was struck by a powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake on September 28, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

The country's national disaster agency briefly issued a tsunami warning before cancelling it.

The strong quake hit central Sulawesi island at a shallow depth of some 10 kilometres (six miles), just hours after a smaller quake killed at least one person in the same part of the country.

The latest quake was a higher magnitude than those that killed hundreds on the island of Lombok earlier this year.

related news

Friday's tremor was centred 78 kilometres north of the city of Palu, the capital of Central Sulawesi province, but was felt some 900 kilometres south in the island's largest city Makassar.

Lisa Soba Palloan, a resident of Toraja, around 175 kilometres south of Palu, said locals felt several quakes Friday. "The last one was quite big," she said.

"Everyone was getting out their homes, shouting in fear." Indonesia is one of the most disaster-prone nations on earth.

The archipelago nation lies on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide and many of the world's volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

A series of quakes that struck Lombok this summer killed about 500 people and forced hundreds of thousands into evacuation shelters or tents.

In 2004, a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra in western Indonesia killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 Indonesians.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 05:48 pm

tags #Indonesia #World News

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.