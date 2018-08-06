App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 08:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indonesia quake kills 82, hundreds injured: Official

The seven-magnitude tremor, which triggered panic among tourists and locals, was also felt on the neighbouring island of Bali.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A powerful quake on the Indonesian holiday island of Lombok has killed 82 and left hundreds wounded, national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said early today, with thousands of buildings damaged.

First Published on Aug 6, 2018 08:26 am

